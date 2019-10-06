GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement officers were investigating a scene that unfolded early Sunday morning in the Judson area.
Anderson County deputies said they were initially responding to a shoplifting call at the QuikTrip in Powdersville when the suspects fled.
Deputies say the Chrysler 300 the suspects were driving had reportedly been used in multiple shoplifting cases in the area and was confirmed to have been stolen during a carjacking in the Atlanta area.
A traffic stop was attempted, but deputies say the suspects refused to cooperate, and a brief pursuit ensued.
During the chase, deputies say the suspect vehicle struck a moped and its operator. They then crashed their own car, and tried to flee on foot.
One deputy was injured while attempting to take the suspect driver into custody. Though a K9 unit was deployed to try to track down the suspect passenger, they were unable to locate them.
Deputies say they were able to arrest the driver, who is facing a slew of charges from both the Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol - who is investigating the suspect's collision with the moped.
The moped driver was alert and conscious after the collision, deputies said. They were transported to GHS for treatment of any injuries, as a precaution.
