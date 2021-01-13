GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man is in the hospital after deputies say he was shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.
GCSO says dispatch sent deputies to the Carolina Crossing apartment complex along Edwards Road around 6:20 p.m. for the shooting. They found the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a breezeway at the complex, getting him transported to the hospital for treatment.
As of writing, deputies do not have any suspect information, but preliminary details say the shots came from a silver vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to dial 23-CRIME to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers of Greenville.
