Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 47-year-old man on multiple child sex offenses.
The sheriff's office says Michael Adam Knight was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of voyeurism.
Deputies say the investigation began in August regarding his potential involvement with child pornography.
According to deputies, a search of Knight's residence located multiple electronic devices containing hundreds of files of child pornography, including multiple "live" victims or victims they say had direct contact with Knight.
Deputies say Knight used a hidden camera in his home to record children in the bathroom while their private parts were exposed.
Deputies say while several victim have been identified, they believe there could be more and are asking for anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Knight is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
