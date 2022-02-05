JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies worked with a SLED bomb agent on Saturday to investigate a threat.
Deputies said they responded to S. Main Street at around 8:32 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that a man had come into the store and stated that he had a bomb inside his car.
The suspect's car was found next to a gas pump with the doors open and the keys inside. A bomb agent from SLED responded to the scene to help deputies investigate. Following a search of the car, they determined that there were no explosives.
This investigation is ongoing. Deputies found the suspect and detained him for questioning during the investigation. According to deputies, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
We will update this story as we learn more.
