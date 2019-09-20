Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that Oconee Christian Academy was operating under a "Code Yellow" because of a possible social media threat, but later said the social media post was "not intended to be a threat of any kind."
According to the sheriff's office, deputies began investigation because the post was made by a student at the school
Under the "Code Yellow", the school continued instruction inside as usual, but all exterior entrances to the school were locked down.
Later Friday, deputies said the investigation was over and that there was never a threat.
"The investigation revealed that the caption of the social media posting was a brief excerpt from a song that contained graphic and violent content," OCSO spokesperson Kianna Hollans said a news release. "The posting itself did not contain the graphic and violent content that the complete song has in its lyrics. Neither the individual posting, nor the lyrics of the song named any specific schools, organizations, or persons. Numerous individuals have been interviewed and the determination has been made that this was not intended to be a threat of any kind."
