HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - East Henderson High School was placed on precautionary soft lockdown, also called a Code Yellow, Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said a suspicious person was reported in the area.
Less than 15 minutes after announcing the lockdown, deputies said it had been lifted and that all students and faculty were safe.
No other details were immediately available.
