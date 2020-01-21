Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with murder after he was accused of strangling his mother during a domestic dispute in their home.
Coroner Greg Shore said EMS was called to a house on Towhee Trail around 10:14 p.m. Monday for an unconscious person.
The victim, 57-year-old Celeste Lowe was found in cardiac arrest and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m., Shore said.
Lowe's death was ruled a homicide.
On Tuesday morning, deputies said the victim's son, Nafis Nicholas Mena, was arrested and charged with murder.
The arrest warrant states Mena caused Lowe's death by choking her.
Mena is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
More news: Frigid air lingers through mid-week
(1) comment
What's going on in Anderson county with all these killings??? Do we really live among so many evil people??? Guess it's time to pack up and move to somewhere a lil more peaceful, so sad
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.