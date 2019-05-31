Blacksburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former detective of the McDowell County Sheriff's office charged a 29-year-old man from Blacksburg with statutory rape of a 14-year-old child.
According to the sheriff's office, in March of 2018, Brandon James Presnell, supplied alcohol at a party that the then 14-year-old child was attending.
It's alleged that Presnell then went on to have inappropriate sexual conduct with the victim that evening.
According to the sheriff's office, Presnell was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a chile less than 15, statutory sex offense with a child less than 15, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
