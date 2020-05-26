Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer and pointed a gun at several people in a parking lot.
The sheriff's office says it happened Monday evening as they were responding to a fight, but while in route, dispatch advised the call had been upgraded to a disturbance with weapons.
It all happened around 6:30 p.m. at Quail Pointe Apartments.
Deputies say initially, a man was approached by two men, one of which began fighting with him when the suspect appeared on scene claiming to be a police officer.
Deputies say that man, identified as 57-year-old David Wayne Coburn, flashed a badge and told the three men to disperse.
According to the sheriff's office report, witnesses told deputies that no one believed Coburn to be a police officer and told him to leave, saying the fight didn't concern him. The deputy report states Coburn went back inside the apartment building before reappearing a short time later with a gun, raising the firearm and again telling people to disperse, pointing it a multiple individuals on scene.
Deputies say when they arrived, they witnessed Coburn holding the handgun, adding he was actively pointing it at several people.
After several commands by deputies, Coburn eventually laid his weapon down on the stairs in the apartment breezeway and was taken into custody.
Coburn was arrested and charged with four counts of pointing and presenting, impersonating a police officer, public disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
