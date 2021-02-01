INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Inman man is behind bars and is facing multiple animal cruelty charges, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to an incident report, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Lake Drive on Saturday
26-year-old Jonathan Anatolievich Denishchich was arrested and charged with three counts of animal cruelty/torture and one county of tampering with evidence, according to deputies.
Deputies say that Denishchich killed a dog, a cat and a guinea pig and proceeded to burn their remains.
A judge found probable cause to issue the warrants for his arrest.
Denishchich's burning of the animal remains is what resulted in him being charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
