Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County have arrested a teen they say posted a threatening message mentioning Dorman High School.
Deputies say an anonymous person from the state of Minenesota alerted them to the post originally made on a website called 4chan.org. Deputies say in the post, a male can be seen holding a rifle with the caption, "Dorman High School South Carolina, Tomorrow 10 am, So long robots". Later, a second person, this time in Kentucky, alerted deputies that the same picture was circulating on Twitter.
Upon further investigation, deputies say the suspect, identified as Hunter Lee Gilbert, admitted to making the original post to,"see what kind of reaction it would get". Deputies say Gilbert stated the person in the photo was not him, but a friend who knew nothing about the post.
Deputies say inside Gilbert's home they found a handgun and a long rifle.
Gilbert is a former student of Dorman High school and charged with school/nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools.
