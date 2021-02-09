SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies have charged a woman with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, according to warrants.
Christina Banks, 37, was booked into the county jail on Tuesday
Incident reports from the sheriff’s office state she was accused of having sex with a 12-year-old victim at a home in Inman.
According to the arrest warrant, the sexual battery occurred between Jan. 5 and July 22, 2020.
MORE NEWS - Deputies ask for help locating missing man, not seen since Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.