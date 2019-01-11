Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a call they received just before 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they saw the victim, surrounded by her three children. Deputies spoke with the victim's eldest daughter, who informed them that she was suffering with a dislocated shoulder and was 6 months pregnant.
According to the deputies, the victim's daughter said she and her two siblings were returning home from being with their father, identified as Marvin Logan, when he became angry about the children having to leave due to how late it was and the fact the children had school the next day.
Deputies say the victim's daughter said that Logan grabbed the victim, shoving her into the car in front of the children, and closing the door on her. Logan began to physically assault the victim in the car, and in the process dislocating the victim's shoulder.
Once Logan fled the scene, deputies say the victim's daughter called 911.
Deputies say they spoke with a judge who issued at warrant for domestic violence 1st degree.
At this time, Logan has not been apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.