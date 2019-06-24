SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a homeowner who protected his home from an attempted breaking and entering ended up catching the suspect hours after the incident.
According to a report, deputies received a call of a breaking and entering in the process at a residence on Lawson Fork Road around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.
The responding deputy made contact with the homeowner, who told them he was in bed when he heard his doorbell ringing. When the ringing stopped, he said he then heard knocking on his backdoor.
The homeowner told deputies he was trying to find his firearm when he heard one of his sitting room windows shatter. That's when he observed a man in a yellow t-shirt trying to get inside his home.
Deputies say the homeowner fired two shots from his pistol at the potential intruder, causing the suspect to flee. The homeowner said he had a home security camera system that corroborated his story.
Deputies were advised that one of the homeowner's neighbors also has security footage of a suspect trying to break into his own home. After reviewing the footage, deputies determined it was the same person that tried to break into both homes.
Later Sunday evening, around 11:55, the same deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Settle Road and Lawson Fork Road in reference to the homeowner detaining the suspect who attempted to break into his house.
The deputy was advised by the homeowner that he was unloading plywood to fix his broken window when he saw someone resembling the breaking and entering suspect riding a bicycle down his street.
He and two other men followed the bike rider and confronted him about the incidents. According to the homeowner, the cyclist dropped to the ground - apologizing for the attempted break-in.
The responding deputy arrived to find the man, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Anton Sidorchuk, laying on the ground.
Sidorchuk was arrested and charged with burlgary first degree.
