SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing two counts of attempted murder after he reportedly fired at a several people during an argument.
Deputies were called to a Wellington Road address on March 19 in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who told them a man - now identified as Darrin Anderson - was enraged following an argument.
The victim said following the argument, Anderson went to a backroom to get a handgun. He reportedly fired at the victim once, thankfully missing. The victim and her family were able to get out of the house unharmed.
Later in the night, deputies encountered the victim's son in the street. He told deputies that he and his family had gone back to the house to gather some belongings, when Anderson reportedly ran through the home and fired two shots at the son.
The family, again, was able to safely get away from the home.
Warrants were issued, and Anderson was eventually arrested. He's since been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
