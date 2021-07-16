SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man was arrested after he admitted to viewing and trading files of child pornography, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Jose Resendiz, 22, was charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Office.
Deputies said that investigators were called by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations about an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Investigators with the Sheriff's Office say that they used a search warrant with Homeland Security Investigators on July 15, 2021 on Lone Oak Street.
Resendiz was at the house at the time of the search, according to investigators.
During the search, Resendiz was interviewed by investigators. He confessed to viewing and trading files of child pornography online, according to investigators. He also told investigators that images and videos of child pornography would be on a cellular device inside his bedroom. A forensic examination of the device revealed multiple videos depicting minors in sexual acts or sexually explicit nudity, according to investigators.
Resendiz was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
