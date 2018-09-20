SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County said Thursday a Spartanburg man was charged for sex offenses involving a juveniles.
Deputies said an investigation was launched in August after a teenage victim had come forward and revealed that a Spartanburg man had groped her on multiple occasions.
Deputies said the victim later recounted the events during a forensics interview at Children’s Advocacy Center and there was enough evidence to charge Andrew Dixon, 30, with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16.
Dixon was arrested Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.