SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A Spartanburg man was arrested on January 4, charged with assaulting his father with a knife.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Caldwell Road in reference to an assault that had happened at a different residence in the Landrum area.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who told them his son had cut him twice with a knife. The victim said he was sitting in a chair, when his 36-year-old son came from another room with the weapon.
The victim told deputies his son, Larry William Hood, took the knife and sliced his neck. Hood then reportedly cut his father's wrist. During the assault, the victim said his son was also threatening to burn their home down.
In a report, deputies said they observed a laceration about three inches long on the victim's neck. He also had a deep cut on his left wrist that was about two inches long.
The man was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Deputies then went to the Landrum area residence to speak with Hood. Following a conversation, deputies determined he would be arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Resisting arrest for assault
He was transported to the Spartanburg Detention Center.
