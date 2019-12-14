SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County deputies say a man is now in jail for slashing another man's hand open.
The call came in just after 3:26 p.m. on December 14. Deputies were directed to a location along Diamond Lane, dispatch first told FOX Carolina.
More details were released Sunday, December 15. According to SCSO, 41-year-old Joseph Perry Radford, who lived at the home where the attack allegedly unfolded, was arrested after briefly fleeing from the scene. He was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
An incident report from SCSO indicates Radford got into an altercation with the victim over a woman, and slashed the victim's left hand with a box cutter-like knife. The other man was taken to the hospital for treatment of the large cut left behind.
Radford was still behind bars as of December 15.
MORE NEWS - Investigation underway at Furman University after sexual misconduct allegations arise, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.