SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies have accused a man of setting his own mobile home on fire, and they say he even told his own mother he did it.
46-year-old Travis Edwin Briggs reportedly set his home on fire on January 4, 2020. Converse FD crews arrived on scene to douse the flames at his home on Lake Access way, and deputies were right behind them around 4:55 p.m. The mobile home was deemed a total loss, and deputies say Briggs fled the scene before the manager of the mobile home park before crews arrived. The manager of the mobile home park showed deputies text messages indicating Briggs intended to burn the home.
While on the scene, SCSO says Briggs' mother drove up and identified herself, telling deputies Briggs confessed to her he burned the home and said he was going to jail for arson. Deputies say she told them he smelled of smoke.
A witness also told deputies they heard a loud noise outside, and when investigating saw flames inside the home.
Briggs was taken into custody on Thursday, January 16. As of writing, bond has not been set. He's been formally charged with 2nd degree arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.