SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg woman is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a victim alleges she touched her inappropriately at least three different times.
Spartanburg County deputies say Julia Frances Constance, 29, was booked Friday on three charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. She was also arrested for petit larceny less than or equal to $2,000.
According to arrest reports, the female victim told a forensic interviewer that Constance inappropriately touched her on three different occasions from August 2012 through August 2014, when she was between ages 9 and 10. A supplemental report says the victim alleges the incidents happened while the victim's mother was working and Constance was babysitting her during that time frame.
Constance is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on bonds totaling $45,000.
