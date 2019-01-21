Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to call for a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they spoke with the caller who said she was laying on her couch when the suspect, identified as Chasity West, kicked in the door demanding to know where someone in the house was located.
Deputies say the caller told them she then noticed that West had a razor in her hand.
According to deputy's reports, multiple accounts of people at the home said West then started going from room to room in search of the victim.
Deputies say when West located the victim in a bedroom of the home with a woman, the victim got between West and the woman and was cut across the neck while trying to disarm West.
After seizing the razor from West, witnesses say she left the home before deputies arrived on scene.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after deputies say he received a large laceration in his neck near his carotid artery.
According to records, West had been previously trespassed from the property.
Police arrest West and charged her with domestic violence high and aggravated, burglary first degree, assault and battery first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
