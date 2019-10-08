SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office charged a woman with neglect of a vulnerable adult after they say the woman was not properly taking care of her elderly mother.
According to a media report, a deputy responded to a home on Palomino Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy met with an elderly woman who said she'd called law enforcement because her daughter was not properly administering her medication.
The woman explained that she was dependent on her daughter, later identified as Sandra Hannah, for her medication. She told the deputy she had been without her insulin for a few days.
While speaking with both women, the deputy observed the home to be filled with clutter and filth. Due to the circumstances, the deputy placed the elderly woman in Emergency Protective Custody and advised DSS of the situation.
Hannah was subsequently arrested for neglect of a vulnerable adult and was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS:
Police investigating shooting in Spartanburg, one person taken to hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.