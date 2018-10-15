GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said two people were stabbed following an altercation between staff and a customer at a restaurant.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Sr. Salsa's on Woodruff Road around 7:55 p.m. Monday night.
The two people who suffered stab wounds were transported to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
