GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies spent part of their early Thursday morning responding to a scene that seemed to demand upwards of 15 deputies on hand.
The sheriff's office tell us around 11:06 p.m., deputies received a 911 call coming from an address on Colonial Avenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. We're told he was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition.
Deputies say a K-9 was used to track the suspect to a nearby building located on Highlawn Avenue. When we arrived on scene, deputies had the building surrounded with their guns drawn. At least one deputy was using a bullhorn to talk to someone inside.
Just before 1 a.m. our crew on scene reported that the suspect was in custody. Deputies confirmed, but have not yet released his name or charges.
We'll update as we learn more information.
