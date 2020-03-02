MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Investigators in El Paso County, Colorado announced Monday that the stepmother accused of killing an 11-year-old Colorado boy, who had been reported missing for weeks, was arrested in South Carolina.
Investigators said Gannon Stauch went missing on January 27 when he we left his Colorado Springs home to visit a friend and never returned.
On Monday, deputies said the child’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach around 8 a.m. with assistance from the FBI and Horry County Police Department.
Stauch faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body, and tampering with physical evidence.
Stauch is being held in jail in Horry County without bond awaiting extradition.
PREVIOUSLY - An 11-year-old boy went to play at a friend's house last week. No one has seen him since
