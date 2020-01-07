Haywood County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Haywood County say the search for a silver or gray Dodge Charger with white strobe lights who allegedly held a woman a gunpoint in December has not resulted in any new information.
Deputies say after issuing an alert in December they received a number of calls reporting a vehicle matching the description in areas outside of Haywood County.
According to Haywood County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lindsay Regner, detectives conducted interviews and reviewed hours of video surveillance footage in accordance with the reported time frame and location of the incident.
Sheriff Greg Christopher said deputies who drive unmarked vehicles at the sheriff's office are in the investigations division or criminal suppression unit and offered tips for drivers concerned about the legitimacy of law enforcement vehicles behind them.
“The first thing to point out about this incident is the reported color of the lights. It is important to remember that legitimate law enforcement lights will either have blue or blue and red,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher. “If you concerned about law enforcement pulling you over, you can turn on your flashers and interior dome light. This communicates to the law enforcement officer behind you that you are going to drive in a safe manner to a well-lit, public place before pulling over.”
Anyone with concerns can call 9-1-1 and let them know they are being pulled over and check the status of law enforcement in the area as well.
More news: Deputies in Henderson County ask for help locating missing, endangered man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.