McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are still searching for $90,000 worth of heavy equipment stolen from a local business back in November.
According to deputies, someone entered BacTrac Technologies on U.S. 221 South and removed a 2008 Schutt military generator and environmental control unit trailer, a 2008 Hanco 25kVA 20kW generator with a Perkins diesel engine and a 2008 Applied Companies environmental control unit.
Deputies say the theft occurred between 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
