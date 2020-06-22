Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Spartanburg police officers and deputies in Spartanburg County responded to the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies met officers with the Spartanburg Police Department at the intersection of Barnwell Road and Archer Road around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
When they arrived, they say say they observed a 1993 Buick wedged under a train car on the tracks.
According to deputies, the car had failed to stop and ran through a portion of the adjacent woodline and onto the tracks, coming to a stop after colliding with the train car.
No word on if the driver was injured and no charges appear to be filed at this time.
We'll update if more information becomes available.
