SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on Sunday morning following a chase in Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they were patrolling the area around N Blackstock Road at around 3:00 a.m. this morning when they noticed a driver take an abrupt turn. According to deputies, they ran the car's license plate and discovered it was stolen. Deputies said they tried to locate the vehicle again but were did not find it initially.
According to deputies, they spotted the car again near New Cut Road around one hour later. Deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and began to flee. They pursued the car and followed it onto I-26 east.
Eventually, the car exited onto Warren H Abernathy and turned right onto Franklin Avenue, according to deputies. Deputies searched the surrounding area and eventually found the car driving without any lights on Shoresbrook Road. Once deputies pulled up to the vehicle, they said two men ran into the woods. Deputies said they searched the woods but were unable to find the suspects.
During a search of the car, deputies said they found mail, packages, purses, jewelry, electronics and clothing. According to deputies, the property was most likely stolen.
According to deputies, the stolen vehicle and the property were recovered. They added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
