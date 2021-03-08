GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they are investigating after someone used a stolen truck to pry open an ATM at the Southern First bank on Woodruff Road.
Deputies said they received a 911 call that the ATM's door had been pried open and that an empty white Ford F-250 was running un the parking lot.
Deputies said the suspects were not successful in getting money from the ATM.
Deputies said they later learned the Ford truck had been stolen out of Mauldin earlier Monday morning.
