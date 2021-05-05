BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that a student at T.C. Roberson High School was taken into custody after being found to be in possession of a firearm.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the student was released into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The sheriff's office says that there is no longer a threat to the school. Additionally, BCSO says that its Criminal Investigation Division is conducting a full investigation into the incident to determine the full extent of what happened.
Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin released his thoughts on the incident in a statement.
”I am extremely pleased with how our SROs and school administrators handled today’s incident...Our strong relationships with partner agencies such as the Sheriff’s Office are key in keeping our students, staff, and campuses safe.”
