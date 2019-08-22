LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies said a man accused of assaulting two people at the Waffle House on US 221 in Laurens Tuesday morning has been arrested.
The assaults happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday
The suspect fled in a white 4-door Volkswagen with a sunroof.
On Thursday, deputies announced that the suspect had been identified as Jose Antonio Montano Jr. of Greenville.
Deputies said Montano returned to the same Waffle House on Wednesday around 4 p.m. and was arrested without incident.
