OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was charged after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase across state lines.
Deputies said the suspect, 43-year-old William Roger McGuffin had fifteen General Session Bench Warrant against him, so they had been on the lookout for him.
According to deputies, they heard that McGuffin may be driving a red Toyota 4-Runner near Westminster. Deputies on patrol in that area soon spotted a car matching that description and attempted to pull them over. However, the driver refused to stop, and deputies were forced to chase after them.
Deputies then notified law enforcement in Stephens County, Georgia, that McGuffin may be heading into their area. Eventually, McGuffin did drive into Georgia.
According to deputies, the back glass of his car shattered around this time. They later learned that McGuffin was possibly firing shots at them.
At Riverdale Road and Highway 123, Oconee County deputies and Stephens County deputies met up as McGuffin fled.
Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said deputies began to chase McGuffin down Highway 123 as the suspect reached 100 MPH. He then turned onto Fernside drive and began to drive recklessly. According to Shirley, McGuffin was passing other vehicles on the wrong side of the road and while going through blind curves.
McGuffin eventually crashed into another vehicle near Colonial drive. His car then overturned multiple times and landed near Big A Road. Georgia State Patrol and Toccoa Police arrived to assist deputies in taking McGuffin into custody.
Deputies said they seized a 380-caliber semi-auto handgun and a quantity of methamphetamine during a search. McGuffin was taken to the hospital, and the passenger was taken into custody.
Stephens County Investigators responded to the scene and found several used 380 shell casings in and around the vehicle. Deputies said when the window of McGuffin's car shattered, they saw flashes coming from his vehicle. These flashes resembled gunshots, according to deputies. The passenger also told them that McGuffin had fired shots at deputies during the chase. Footage from a deputy's car captured the gunshots coming from the suspect's vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, but deputies believe five shots were fired by the suspect during the chase.
According to deputies, McGuffin was charged with the following:
- Felony Fleeing
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of methamphetamine
McGuffin will be taken to Stephens County jail when released from the hospital.
The passenger was identified as 36-year-old Megan Watkins. She was charged with Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said he will ask the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to review McGuffin's criminal history and actions during the chase. He added that no deputies fired their weapons during the incident.
