HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says they identified and arrested the suspect related to a stabbing that occurred on the morning of April 25, near Fiesta Lane.
Deputies say that the suspect, Penny Short Hartle, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. They add that Hartle received no bond and she will have a first appearance on Monday April 26.
According to deputies, the victim was identified as a five-year-old female and succumbed to the injuries that she received from the stabbing.
The sheriff's office says that deputies were dispatched to a residence in that area for reports of a stabbing.
The sheriff's office says that this is an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to deputies.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
