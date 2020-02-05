Nantahala, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Macon County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they say is involved in multiple breaking and enterings of homes in the Nantahala Community.
Deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Alan Keith Bowyer, is also wanted for the theft of multiple vehicles in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, Bowyer, formally of the Andrews and Asheville areas, is believed to have been breaking into numerous unoccupied homes, stealing items, and in some cases staying in the homes for an extended period of time.
Bowyer was spotted by deputies in the area in a stolen vehicle but fled on foot. He was later located stealing a kayak and entering the Nantahala Lake to flee deputies before crossing the lake and escaping in the woods.
Deputies say at this time Bowyer has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.
The sheriff's office is asking residents to keep an eye on neighbors homes if they are out of town and not to hesitate in reporting suspicious activity.
Deputies say information related to the investigation can be reported to Detective Tim Holland at 828-349-2104 or Crime Stoppers at 828-349-2600.
