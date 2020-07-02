Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say a man, accused of rape, is facing additional charges for the exploitation of a minor.
44-year-old Jonathan Francis Schabilion is now facing nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor according to the sheriff's office.
Previously Schabilion was charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense with a 32-year-old female acquaintance.
During that investigation, deputies say detectives discovered a number of electronic files containing child pornography involving victims from 2-14 years old.
