YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Yancey County Sheriff's Office announced that the suspect accused of shooting a North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper died following a chase on Monday night.
Yancey County deputies said they responded to the Newdale area to help once the suspect entered their county. According to deputies, they knew at this time that the suspect had already fired shots at officers.
Deputies said the suspect began to shoot at them once the chase ended. According to deputies, they returned fire and hit the suspect. The suspect later died from his injuries at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.
Earlier, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed that a trooper was shot during the case. The department said he was shot while helping local law enforcement in a vehicle pursuit.
The shooting happened near US-19 and Newdale Church Road while the trooper was deploying a tire deflation device, the department said.
The trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
There is no threat to the public at this time according to the release.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
