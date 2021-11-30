ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced that a suspect was charged after allegedly breaking into two businesses at the Anderson Jockey Lot.
Deputies said the suspect broke into the stores on November 22 and stole food, electronic devices and Christmas gifts.
During their investigation, deputies said they identified the vehicle that the suspect drove during the incident. They later located the car on Murphy Road in Belton. According to deputies, they searched the suspect's property and found all of the items taken from the businesses.
Deputies identified the suspect as Nathan Daniel Smith. Smith was charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Burglary for his involvement in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.