Lexington, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested a man after they say he tied up a security guard and stole two pallets of crab legs from a food distribution warehouse.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Johnathan Dewayne Dorsey, and other co-defendants, arrived at the US Foods distribution center on January 18, armed with a pistol.
Deputies say they tied up the guard and left him face down before stealing his cellphone and key card, giving them access to the warehouse.
Once inside, deputies say Dorsey stole two pallets of frozen crab legs, valued at $8,400.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says Dorsey was also charged with two counts of breach of trust from his time as a US Foods employee last year. At that time, deputies say they have confirmed he stole more than a hundred cases of crab legs worth nearly $36,000 in October.
Dorsey, is charged with armed robbery, second-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants. He is currently out on bond.
The investigation is ongoing and investigators expect to make more arrests, according to Koon.
