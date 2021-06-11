BATESBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Office said says they arrested a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home in a gang-related shooting.
The suspect, 29-year-old Quayshaun Xzander Clark, is charged with the following, according to arrest warrants.
- Murder
- Attempted Murder
- Possessing a weapon during a violent crime
- Discharging a firearm into a dwelling
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, "Based on the evidence collected at the scene and information detectives gathered during interviews, Clark fired a high-caliber gun, known as a Draco, multiple times into a home on Madera Road the night of June 9. Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting."
"Deputies arrested Clark Friday afternoon after community tips led them to a home in Gilbert," Koon said. "Our work on the case continues. We encourage anyone with more information to come forward and share the tips they have with Crimestoppers."
Clark can also be seen in a social media video at the scene before the shooting, according to Koon.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene at around 10:40 p.m. for reports of several shots fired. Deputies learned 11-year-old Tashya Michelle Jay was inside a home when she was shot to death during a shooting that law enforcement believes was gang-related.
The sheriff said there were a lot of people on scene because of a party happening near the home where the two girls were shot. Multiple mobile home s and vehicles were damages as a result of gunfire.
Deputies said another girl was shot during the incident on Madera Road. She was taken the hospital and her medical team expects her to recover.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about potential suspects to contact Crimestoppers.
