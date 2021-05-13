GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's say they arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times near McKown's Mountain Road in Gaffney on Thursday night.
Deputies say the suspect, 39-year-old Timothy Jay Blanton, was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle more than $2,00 but less than $10,000
- Attempted Murder
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
- Assault and Battery 2nd Degree
According to deputies, Blanton was located on May 13. He was initially arrested for being in the possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a 1995 White International Rollback that had been reported stolen on December 5, 2020. Blanton was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on May 13 for this charge.
Deputies continued to investigate the shooting that occurred on McKown's Mountain Road during this time. Deputies say they were able to obtain two additional warrants on May 14 that charged Blanton with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. While deputies tried to serve the warrants, they say Blanton assaulted one of the officers. This incident resulted in an additional charge of Assault and Battery 2nd degree. The officer only sustained a very minor injury to the elbow, according to deputies.
Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6371) or Investigator Dee Haney at 864-489-4722 Extension #120.
According to deputies, The shooting took place around 12:31 a.m. May 14. Deputies responded to McKown's Mountain Road for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, a man was found with several gunshot wounds.
Deputies said they were informed by the victim that he knows the shooter and that they were previously in an argument over a female friend. The victim was shot in the road and walked to a nearby residence for help. He was later airlifted to Spartanburg Regional. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle before being caught by deputies the next day.
