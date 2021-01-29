GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they arrested a suspect in a neighborhood after an attempted bank robbery Friday afternoon.
Deputies said the robbery attempt took place at the BB&T along the 3200 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard. A suspect presented a note to a teller demanding cash, and then deputies said that suspect fled in a burgundy vehicle.
Deputies later spotted that suspect in the area of Howell Road and East North Street and pulled the vehicle over.
The suspect was arrested along Gaithburg Square after deputies blocked in his vehicle.
No one was hurt in either incident.
The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.
MORE NEWS - DHEC launches COVID-19 vaccine phone line
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.