Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a home in Marion for an assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was sitting on a bicycle at his home on Gowan Loop when the suspect, identified by deputies as 29-year-old Justin Daniel Pfouts, drove onto his property and began to argue with him.
Deputies say during the argument, Pfouts rammed his vehicle into the victim.
As deputies were trying to take Pfouts into custody, the sheriff's office says he pushed a deputy and fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later.
Pfouts was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government official or employee and resisting a public officer.
More news: Police: Asheville High School, AB Tech on lockdown as officers investigate shots fired nearby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.