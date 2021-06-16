WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening in Seneca led to a suspect's arrest.
Deputies say the suspect, 24-year-old Deron Larry Young II, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 3:01 a.m. Young was booked into jail on a Temporary Custody Order until arrest warrants were obtained this morning, according to deputies.
Young was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime in connection to the incident, according to deputies.
According to deputies, they received a call around 8:49 p.m. regarding a man lying in the middle of Mormon Church Road with a gunshot wound. Deputies also received information regarding a suspect vehicle that fled the scene.
Deputies say that when they arrived, they discovered the victim lying on the side of the road. They began to administer first aid to a gunshot wound on the victim's foot. The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics. They go on to say no information about the victim or his condition will be released.
Deputies began an investigation and turned the scene over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Officers from the Seneca Police Department also responded to offer assistance.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing the investigation into the situation.
