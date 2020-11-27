SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office released details on an incident that occurred on Wednesday night.
According to deputies, a suspect fired shots near Maid Marion Ln. in Spartanburg County.
Deputies pursued the suspect's vehicle through West Croft Circle and Cedar Springs Ln. when they say the suspect's car stopped at Maid Marion Ln.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled on foot towards Donnelly Place.
The suspect, Javaree Farr was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted murder, as well as failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a pistol,possession of a stolen pistol, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
