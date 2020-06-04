Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with multiple drug and weapon charges.
Deputies say on May 8, they responded to Zion Hill Road in McDowell County after receiving reports of possible drug activity. Once in the area, deputies say they stopped a Ford F-150 truck for multiple traffic violations and found 35-year-old Todd Michael Ollis behind the wheel.
After calling a K-9 unit to the scene, the sheriff's office says they searched the vehicle and discovered 18.7 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.
Ollis was charged with with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.
