Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man after they say he drove recklessly through a DOT work zone along I-40 early Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Jamie Ray Spake, drove through the work zone in the emergency lane, nearly striking the deputy's car, DOT vehicles, and DOT workers.
Deputies say they attempted to stop Spake, but he did not slow down. After a 5 mile pursuit, deputies say Spake drove over stop sticks deployed by another deputy, then fled on foot before he was taken into custody.
Jamie Spake was charged with the following:
- Felony Flee to Elude
- Driving While License Revoked
- Speeding 86 mph and a 20 mile hour zone
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to stop for a red light
- Displaying an altered tag
- No financial insurance
- Failure to register vehicle
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Injury to personal property
We're told no injuries were sustained by deputies or the suspect, however deputies say Spake swallowed narcotics and was taken to Mission Hospital for observation.
More news: Fundraiser started for Chester County Deputy seriously injured in accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.