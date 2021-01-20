ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C./ MONROE COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a suspect accused of stealing a car in Georgia was arrested Wednesday after a chase in the Upstate.
ACSO public information officer Sgt. JT Foster says deputies were working along Interstate 85 when they received a notification from deputies in Monroe County, Georgia that a recently stolen vehicle was possibly in the area. A deputy spotted the car and tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect fled. Foster says deputies then used the PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end on Hwy. 81 near Ellison Road. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Gregory Allen Jones, saying Jones rolled the stolen car after the collision. He's since been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, and for being a fugitive from justice.
Jones wasn't just wanted from Macon County, Georgia, however. Per Anderson County's jail records, Jones is from Waynesboro, Virginia, where he was recently named as a wanted person by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office in that state. In their own Facebook post on Dec. 22, 2020, Augusta Co. deputies say the 39-year-old man had four felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant for eluding law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a schedule I or II drug, and reckless driving. All of those charges stemmed from a pursuit on December 8, and deputies say they tried to chase him a second time on December 17 with more charges pending.
Augusta County deputies did confirm to FOX Carolina they would request extradition.
More details from the day can be found here.
