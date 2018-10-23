GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a school district employee was assaulted in the parking lot of a high school Tuesday evening.
Deputies said the incident took place shortly before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Wade Hampton High School.
According to deputies, the victim was walking to their vehicle when they were assaulted by an unknown male.
After the assault, the suspect fled the scene on foot, the sheriff's office said.
The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Deputies said they do not have reason to believe there is any danger to the students or any other staff members.
Greenville County Schools released the following statement regarding the assault:
If parents or students saw anyone suspicious on campus today or have any information that may be helpful, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or speak with the School Resource Officer.
The safety and security of students and staff is a top priority. We are fully cooperating with investigators and are grateful for their quick response. Out of an abundance of caution we will have extra district personnel on the WHHS campus tomorrow.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.